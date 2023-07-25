UK risks G7’s second worst economy in 2023 – IMF

By Biodun Busari

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has predicted that the United Kingdom is expected to be the second slowest-growing economy in the Group of 7 (G7) this year despite a major upgrade to the country’s prospects.

According to a news report by the Scottish media platform, the IMF forecast expects the UK’s output to grow by 0.4% during 2023, faster than Germany, but slower than any other country in G7.

The Fund said it is an upgrade by 0.7 percentage points compared to the IMF’s previous forecast, adding that consumption was stronger than expected and Brexit uncertainty had reduced.

Growth in the United States is expected to be the most rapid of all G7 countries at 1.8%, the IMF said on Tuesday.

This will be followed by Canada (1.7%), Japan (1.4%), Italy (1.1%), France (0.8%), the UK (0.4%) and Germany, where output is expected to shrink by 0.3%.

Across all advanced economies, which includes the G7 and other countries, growth is expected to fall from 2.7% to 1.5% in 2023, the IMF said.

Meanwhile, it is expected that global growth will reach 3.0%, STV reported.

“Growth in the United Kingdom is projected to decline from 4.1% in 2022 to 0.4% in 2023, then to rise to 1.0% in 2024,” the IMF said.

“This is an upward revision of 0.7 percentage points for 2023, reflecting stronger-than-expected consumption and investment from the confidence effects of falling energy prices, lower post-Brexit uncertainty (following the Windsor Framework agreement), and a resilient financial sector as the March global banking stress dissipates.”

It was the latest in a series of IMF forecasts which expect the UK to lag behind many international peers this year.

But the Government has previously pushed back against this, with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt being overheard by Sky News in April telling IMF boss Kristalina Georgieva that “We’re very focused on proving you wrong”.

On Tuesday the Treasury said, “The IMF have praised the UK’s decisive action to fight inflation, and today’s report confirms a big upgrade to our growth forecast compared to April, with the UK set to grow at the same rate as the United States and Japan next year.

“The IMF also say it’s important to rebuild our finances and maintain financial stability; that’s why we have a clear plan to halve inflation this year, grow the economy and get debt falling.”

On Tuesday, the IMF said that most of the countries in the world are prioritising attempts to reduce inflation.

“Following the build-up of gas inventories in Europe and weaker-than-expected demand in China, energy and food prices have dropped substantially from their 2022 peaks, although food prices remain elevated,” it added.

The IMF also said that a push on green investment was needed to make sure that there is enough energy to meet countries’ green targets.