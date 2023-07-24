Twitter X for Logo: Things to know about Elon Musk’s evolution

Source: AFP

Elon Musk said he would make Twitter an everything app. His brain, sorry, ideas are just unfolding with new features. One step at a time. The latest in a string of changes is replacing Twitter’s well-known blue bird with an X logo .

For many, the loss could be comparable to a Liverpool FC supporter’s pain if the Liver Bird were to disappear. But this is Musk and X is for ‘Everything’.

So what is there for you to know about this new phase at Twitter?

First, twitter.com is turning to x.com. So when he said the old logo will be blowtorched, he meant business.

Bookmarks: besides bookmarking from timeline, you have bookmark search functionality. There is also the possibility of weekly emails based on your bookmarks.

Again, more pay. If adverts appear when others view your profile, you get paid. And you don’t even have to approximate millions of views or a subscription button.

Talking about views, logo aside, another new Twitter feature is Elon Musk might change ‘Followers’ to ‘Viewers’. Whether he can morph you in existential terms is what we don’t know. Laugh. Don’t be scared.

Then, ads sharing is for over 100 countries. The talking point is that Brazil is not in the list. For now. We don’t know why he chose to ignore the over 16,000,000 Twitter users in the Amazon country.

However, they like China’s Weibo over there. But not to worry, Nigeria is in the list. Five million is no joke.

Back when the negotiation for takeover was on, Musk expressed frustration with discussing with an admin person that does not ‘speak’ the language of boot-on-the-factory-ground coders.

Therefore, we must expect what’s happening now. For Musk, there is no interface between brainwaves and execution. If it happens while he’s biting into his favourite sushi roll, we imagine him coding away with a finger and booom! Another new feature.

From the foregoing, Twitter will likely exit the ‘mini-blogging’ categorisation to something that streamlines the interface between the terrestrial and celestial. SpaceX in mind.