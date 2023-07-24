Elon Musk replaces Twitter’s blue bird logo with X

By Biodun Busari

Elon Musk has unveiled a new logo for the social media platform, Twitter to replace the blue bird symbol.

Twitter chief executive officer, Linda Yaccarino tweeted, “X is here! Let’s do this” as a white ‘X’ displayed on a black background.

The logo was also projected on the company’s offices in San Francisco, according to Reuters.

The new logo is the latest change since Musk bought the social media platform for $44bn last year.

On Sunday, Twitter’s billionaire said in a series of posts on his account that he was looking to make the change worldwide as soon as Monday.

Musk tweeted, “And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds”.

Both Yaccarino’s and Musk’s Twitter handles featured the X logo, although the Twitter blue bird is still visible across the platform.

“#GoodbyeTwitter” was trending on the platform with reference to the old logo as several users criticised the new one.