Transfer: Why we signed Messi — Inter Milan co-owner, Beckham reveals

Inter Miami co-owner, David Beckham has revealed that signing Argentina captain, Lionel Messi was part of the club’s mission to attract the greatest players in the world.

Messi joined Inter Miami as a free agent after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired this summer.

The 36-year-old was officially announced as a new player of Inter Miami on Saturday.

Remarking about signing the World Cup winner, Beckham shared his long-standing ambition to bring the greatest players in the world to Miami, adding that with Messi’s signing the dream has come to pass.

Beckham said this was part of his commitment to help grow football in the USA and to build a legacy for the next generation.

“10 years ago, when I started my journey to build a new team in Miami, I said that I dreamt of bringing the greatest players in the world to this amazing city.

“Players who shared the ambition I had when I joined LA Galaxy to help grow football in the USA and to build a legacy for the next generation in this sport that we love so much.

“Today, that dream came true. I could not be prouder that a player of Leo’s [Lionel Messi] caliber is joining our club, but I am also delighted to welcome a good friend, an amazing person and his beautiful family to join our Inter Miami community,” Beckham said