Tragedy: Pregnant woman, three children, 16 others die in Ondo tanker fire

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A pregnant woman, three children and 18 others were reportedly roasted to death after a tanker exploded at Ore, in Odigbo council area of Ondo state.

Reports had it that the victims were scooping fuel after a petrol tanker fell and spilled it’s contents and exploded after the driver lost control

The incident, it was gathered happened along Showboy road, opposite Optima filling station in Ore, Sunday evening.

Vanguard was informed that the fire was ignited by a spark from a phone of the persons scooping fuel that spilled from the tank.

An eye witness account said that they were inside the church when the tanker fell and spilled its contents on the road.

The source who identified himself as Cyriacus said many persons rushed to scoop fuel from the tanker despite being warned by the pastor in the church.

According to him “We were inside the church when we heard that tanker fell.

” The rain was also falling. People were taking fuel when fire started after a spark from a phone.

“Three children died and we have counted over 15 bodies. A pregnant woman that wanted to buy the fuel also died. The money is still with her.”

But a police officer in the town confirmed the incident and the casualties.

But a police officer in the town confirmed the incident and the casualties.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the incident and described the victims as fuel scoopers.

Odunlami said that ” They were scooping fuel from a tanker when the fire started . We have commenced investigation into the matter,”