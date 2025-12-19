Scores injured as tanker explosion rocks Auchi

BENIN CITY—Scores of people have been injured and properties worth hundreds of millions of naira destroyed following a fuel tanker explosion in Auchi, headquarters of Etsako West Local Government Area, Edo State.

The petrol-laden tanker reportedly fell along the Auchi–Okene Highway, spilling its contents into drainages across the town, with some flowing into underground tunnels.

Eyewitnesses said the tanker exploded, and the fire spread along the drainage channels, triggering secondary explosions along Igbe Road, Warrake Road Junction near AP, and other areas.

Several residents were injured in the blasts.

Some were rushed to the General Hospital in Auchi, while others received treatment at private hospitals in the vicinity.

Confirming the incident yesterday , Edo State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, Eno Ikoedem, said the explosion occurred at about 6:30 p.m. following the tanker’s fall.

Officers from Auchi Divisional Police Headquarters and the Area Command were promptly deployed to cordon off the affected areas and prevent further casualties.

“No casualty was recorded. Our men on the ground successfully secured the affected areas,” she said.

Senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole, expressed concern over the incident, urging residents and motorists to exercise heightened caution and vigilance, particularly during the yuletide season when traffic and commercial activities increase.

In a statement through his Chief of Staff, Victor Oshioke, Oshiomhole described the explosion as deeply distressing, noting that viral images and videos of raging infernos across Auchi were confirmed as authentic through consultations with community leaders.

He also revealed that he is engaging with state and federal authorities, emergency response agencies, and other stakeholders to develop more effective and coordinated strategies.

for handling emergency situations in the future.