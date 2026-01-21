Apapa accident: No arrest yet as Police impound tanker

By Efe Onodjae, Mathew Johnson & Precious Enaike

The Lagos State Police Command, yesterday, said no arrest had been made after the tanker accident that occurred on Monday during which residents embarked on massive scooping of diesel at the Apapa Liverpool axis of the state.

The diesel-laden tanker reportedly fell on top the bridge along the busy Apapa-Liverpool Road, spilling its inflammable content down the bridge.

Few minutes after the accident, residents of the area and passersby invaded the scene with jerry cans and containers to scoop the contents thereby causing panic, traffic disruption and concern among residents and road users in the area.

Confirming the development to Vanguard through a short message service (SMS), the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Lagos State Command, Adebisi Abimbola, said although no arrest had been made, the tanker involved in the accident has been impounded by the police.

According to her, the driver of the tanker and his motor boy, who sustained injuries in the incident, are currently receiving medical treatment in the hospital.

“There has not been any arrest, but the tanker itself has been impounded, the driver and motor boy are still in the hospital taking treatment,” Abimbola said.

When Vanguard visited the scene of the accident, yesterday, a middle-aged man that confessed to be one of the scoopers after pleading anonymity, said: “It all started when a NIPCO tanker driver loaded with full inflammable content while driving recklessly fell on top of the bridge leading to what could have claimed multiple lives.

“It happened about 9a.m., when hawkers, traders, commuters, and market women were busy buying and selling under the same bridge, causing tension among residents, who were already concerned about ongoing illegal fuel activities in the area.

“I put the blame on the driver due to over speeding and we suddenly heard a loud sound coming from the top of the bridge. Most of us thought it was the end of the world. There was fire after it happened but we quickly quenched the fire while everyone started scooping the diesel pouring from on top of the bridge happily while some bathed under it for quicker access.”

According to him, “Both locals and people around the Liverpool Bridge and as far as Ijora, Igbologun, Mile 2 quickly got the information and rushed to the scene to scoop diesel.

“We know the current situation in Nigeria, no pain no gain, but noticing that the content is diesel not petrol, that encouraged us to start packing as much as we can to resell as a black market at a cheaper price per litre”

We stay by the road side for trading compared to gas station and sell as low as 25 liters for N20,000 being an unexpected blessing from God. I know we were careless but God helped us to obtain as much as we can before the fire fighter came to pour some chemicals on the diesel that made it worthless for us to use.”

Another witness, Mr. Abdullahi, said that he scoped the diesel and fixed his own prize. He, however, said that some people were arrested by the police while other government officials protected the scenario from tragic ending.