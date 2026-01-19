Video: Lagosians scoop diesel as tanker overturns on Liverpool Bridge

By Olasunkanmi Akoni, LAGOS

Residents were scooping diesel spilling from a tanker that overturned on the Liverpool Bridge, outward Apapa, Tin Can Island area of Lagos State in the early hours of Monday, before emergency responders swiftly moved in to contain the situation.

Videos showed locals grabbing jerrycans and containers of all shapes and sizes as they joined in on the act.

Tanker spilling diesel after crashing on Liverpool Bridge, inward Mile2, Apapa



Photo/video: LASTMA pic.twitter.com/dWOsMkPGjy — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) January 19, 2026

The emergency responders, including Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA; Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, and Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, Police, among others, stepped in following the videos on social media showing the residents scooping the highly flammable substance, raising fears of a possible inferno.

Confirming the development, the Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, and the Controller-General of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs. Margaret Adeseye, said the situation had been brought under control through the collaborative efforts.

Dr. Oke-Osanyintolu assured members of the public that safety had been restored, while urging motorists to avoid the affected axis and residents in the area to refrain from lighting naked fire that could trigger an explosion.

“Our attention was drawn to a fallen tanker at the above location which was leaking fuel. All emergency responders were immediately activated and deployed to the scene,” he said.

He cautioned members of the public to exercise extreme caution, warning against scooping the spilled product or igniting any flame near the area, and advised motorists to take alternative routes as the state’s disaster management plan had been activated.

Also speaking, the Controller-General of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs. Adeseye, disclosed that the agency had stationed water tankers at strategic points around the scene to prevent any secondary incident.

“The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is currently salvaging a 45,000-litre diesel tanker that upturned at Liverpool Bridge, outward Apapa, Tin Can Island, Lagos,” she said.

According to her, the tanker was secured without escalation, while security personnel worked to keep the crowd at bay and prevent further danger.

Emergency authorities said monitoring of the situation would continue until the area is fully secured.