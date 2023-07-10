Tottenham boss Postecoglou says will give Harry Kane his ‘vision’

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Tottenham Hotspur new manager, Ange Postecoglou has said he will present his ‘vision’ for the club to striker Harry Kane as he seeks to convince the England captain to stay in London.

Kane has attracted interest from a couple of clubs in recent days, including German giants Bayern Munich who have reportedly placed a £70m bid for the 29-year old.

The prolific striker, Kane whose Spurs contract expires next June, scored 30 Premier league goals last season.

Kane who came through Tottenham’s academy is the club’s all-time record goalscorer with 280 goals in 435 appearances.

Kane is one of the premier strikers in the world and I want him involved here,” said Postecoglou, who was named as Tottenham’s manager in June after Antonio Conte was sacked in March.

He continued: “I just want to introduce myself to Harry, give him my vision, get an understanding from him over what his vision is and try to be successful.

“My conversation with him will be about how we can make this club successful and there is no doubt that is what he wants as well.”

“What I know right now is Harry is part of this squad and looking forward to coming back among players, training, start working together,” he said. “If I spend too much time worrying about impact, I will miss trying to build a team.

“Ultimately that is what will make us successful, build a team a certain way. I am not going to miss this initial opportunity to establish what will be important in the long term. It goes beyond individuals. There is an overriding philosophy on who we want to be as a team and key people within that.”

Tottenham have not won any silverware since the 2008 League Cup. New manager, Postecoglou has expressed his desire to win trophies and ‘create something that lasts.’

“I want to bring success to this football club,” Postecoglou said. “I always take over clubs after they’ve had a disappointing season or seasons.”

“The thing I cherish the most is to create something that lasts and stays beyond my tenure. The scenario that Tottenham are in right now is what motivates me the most.”