Top seed Swiatek into Wimbledon last 16

Poland’s Iga Swiatek returns the ball to Croatia’s Petra Martic during their women’s singles tennis match on the fifth day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 7, 2023. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP)
World number one Iga Swiatek reached the Wimbledon fourth round on Friday with a 6-2, 7-5 win over Petra Martic.
Top seed Swiatek, the reigning US Open and French Open champion next faces 14th-ranked Belinda Bencic of Switzerland.
Victory in that clash will give the 22-year-old Pole a place in the quarter-finals for the first time.
