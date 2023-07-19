Top facts about FIFA Women’s World Cup

By Ayobami Okerinde

As the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup takes center stage in Australia and New Zealand, we present the top facts you should know about the tournament.

The maiden edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup was held in China in 1991.

Of the eight previous editions, the United States has won 4, Germany 2, Japan, and Norway, with 1 each.

Nigeria is one of the seven teams to have featured in all editions of the tournament alongside the U.S.A., Germany, Norway, Sweden, Brazil, and Japan.

With eight new debutants in 2023, the total number of teams to participate in the tournament is 44.

Jill Ellis is the most successful manager in Women’s World Cup history, winning consecutive tournaments with the U.S.A. in 2015 and 2019.

Germany is the first country to win consecutive World Cups, winning the tournament in 2003 and 2007.

The 2023 edition will for the first time feature 32 teams, an increase from 24 teams, which was introduced in the 2015 edition in Canada.

Nigeria holds the record for the most losses and goals conceded at the tournament, with 19 losses and 63 goals, respectively.

Miraildes Maciel Mota (Formiga) of Brazil holds the record for most appearances at the World Cup.

Ifeanyi Chiejine of Nigeria holds the record as the youngest player to appear in the tournament. She set this record against North Korea on June 20, 1999, at 16 years, 34 days.

The oldest player to appear is Formiga. She set this record against France on June 23, 2019, at 41 years, 112 days.

Marta of Brazil holds the record for most goals scored at the World Cup with 17 goals.

Michelle Akers holds the record for most goals scored in a single tournament with 10 goals.

The U.S.A. holds the record for the biggest margin of victory and most goals scored in a match after a 13-0 win against Thailand in 2019.

A total of 146 goals were scored between 2015 and 2019. The highest in the tournament.

The highest attendance for a match was set on July 10, 1999, in the U.S. vs. China game at the Rose Bowl, U.S.A., with 90,185 people.

The lowest attendance for a match was set on June 8, 1995, in the Nigeria vs. Canada game at Olympia, Sweden, with 250 people.