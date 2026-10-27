Top 5 oldest Ballon d’Or winners in history

England and Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane speaks after receiving the Ballon d’Or award for the best male footballer during the 2026 Ballon d’Or France Football award ceremony at the Palladium Theatre in London on October 26, 2026. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

Sir Stanley Matthews remains the oldest player to win the Ballon d’Or, but Harry Kane has joined the list of footballers who claimed the prestigious individual award in their 30s after winning the 2026 edition.

The Bayern Munich and England striker was crowned the 2026 men’s Ballon d’Or winner at a ceremony in London on Monday, October 26, becoming the first Englishman to receive the honour since Michael Owen in 2001.

At 33, Kane joined an exclusive group of footballers whose outstanding performances earned them the award well beyond their 20s. However, the record set by Matthews in the inaugural edition in 1956 remains unmatched.

The Ballon d’Or, established by French magazine France Football, recognises the best-performing footballer over a designated period. While younger stars have frequently dominated the award, several players have demonstrated that experience and consistency can also lead to individual glory.

Here are five of the oldest players to win the men’s Ballon d’Or in history.

1. Sir Stanley Matthews – 41 years old (1956)

Sir Stanley Matthews holds the record as the oldest Ballon d’Or winner in history, having received the inaugural award on December 18, 1956, at the age of 41 years and 321 days.

The English winger, who played for Blackpool at the time, beat Real Madrid legend Alfredo Di Stéfano and French star Raymond Kopa to become the first recipient of the award, then known as the European Footballer of the Year.

Matthews earned the recognition after helping Blackpool finish second in England’s First Division during the 1955–56 season. His exceptional dribbling, creativity and ability to trouble defenders made him one of the most celebrated players of his generation.

His longevity was equally remarkable. Matthews continued playing professionally until he was 50, further cementing his reputation as one of football’s most enduring figures.

Nearly seven decades later, no winner has surpassed his record.

2. Lionel Messi – 36 years old (2023)

Lionel Messi became the second-oldest winner on this list when he claimed his eighth Ballon d’Or in October 2023, aged 36.

The Argentine captain received the award following his influential role in Argentina’s triumph at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where he scored seven goals and was named the tournament’s best player.

Messi also contributed to Paris Saint-Germain’s Ligue 1 title before leaving the French club for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer.

His eighth triumph extended his record as the player with the most men’s Ballon d’Or awards, moving him further ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo, who has won the honour five times.

Messi’s achievement demonstrated that elite individual performances at international tournaments can remain decisive even when a player is in the later stages of his career.

3. Lev Yashin – 34 years old (1963)

Lev Yashin won the Ballon d’Or in 1963 at the age of 34, becoming the first goalkeeper to receive the prestigious honour.

The Soviet Union international, who spent his entire senior club career with Dynamo Moscow, was widely admired for his reflexes, command of the penalty area and ability to organise his defence.

Yashin’s achievement was particularly significant because the award has historically favoured attacking players, especially forwards and midfielders.

His victory remains a landmark in football history, as he is still the only goalkeeper to have won the men’s Ballon d’Or.

Yashin’s recognition established that goalkeepers could compete with the world’s best outfield players for the sport’s most prestigious individual prize.

4. Karim Benzema – 34 years old (2022)

Karim Benzema won the 2022 Ballon d’Or at the age of 34 after producing one of the finest seasons of his career with Real Madrid.

The French striker played a decisive role in Madrid’s Champions League triumph, scoring 15 goals in the competition during the 2021–22 campaign.

His performances included crucial goals against Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City as Real Madrid progressed to the final and defeated Liverpool to lift the trophy.

Benzema also helped Madrid win the Spanish La Liga title, finishing the season as the league’s leading scorer.

His Ballon d’Or victory was the culmination of years of consistent performances after spending much of his career sharing the spotlight with other attacking stars, including Cristiano Ronaldo.

He became the oldest winner since the award’s inaugural recipient, Matthews, at the time of his triumph.

5. Harry Kane – 33 years old (2026)

Harry Kane entered the Ballon d’Or record books after winning the 2026 men’s award at the age of 33.

The Bayern Munich striker was rewarded for an outstanding 2025–26 campaign in which he scored 73 goals in 65 matches across club and international football.

Kane’s performances helped Bayern retain their Bundesliga title and secure domestic honours, while his goalscoring consistency strengthened his case for the individual award.

He finished ahead of Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal in the final voting, becoming the first Englishman to win the men’s Ballon d’Or since Owen in 2001.

The victory also represented a major personal milestone for Kane, who had spent years establishing himself among Europe’s most prolific strikers before finally claiming one of football’s biggest individual prizes.

Although Kane remains well behind Matthews’ age record, his triumph underlined how players can continue competing at the highest level well into their 30s.

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