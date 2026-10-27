Six times English players won Ballon d’Or

England and Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane kisses the trophy on stage after receiving the Ballon d’Or award for the best male footballer during the 2026 Ballon d’Or France Football award ceremony at the Palladium Theatre in London on October 26, 2026. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

By Enitan Abdultawab

Harry Kane has joined an exclusive group of English footballers to have won the prestigious Ballon d’Or, becoming the fifth Englishman to claim the men’s award after his remarkable 2025/26 campaign with Bayern Munich and England.

The England captain scored 73 goals for club and country last season, ending a 25-year wait for an English winner following Michael Owen’s triumph in 2001.

Here are the English players who have won the Ballon d’Or and the years they claimed football’s prestigious individual honour.

Sir Stanley Matthews (1956)

The legendary Blackpool winger became the first-ever Ballon d’Or winner when he received the award in 1956. Known for his exceptional dribbling skills and ability to beat defenders, Matthews made history at the age of 41, a record that still makes him the oldest winner of the award.

Sir Bobby Charlton (1966)

Charlton won the Ballon d’Or in the same year England lifted their first and only FIFA World Cup title. The Manchester United legend played a key role in the Three Lions’ triumph on home soil, scoring three goals during the tournament, including two in the semi-final victory over Portugal.

Kevin Keegan (1978 and 1979)

Keegan became the first Englishman to win the Ballon d’Or in consecutive years. He claimed the award in 1978 and retained it in 1979 while playing for German side Hamburg. His performances in Germany established him as one of the leading footballers of his generation.

Michael Owen (2001)

Owen became the fourth Englishman to win the award after an outstanding year with Liverpool. He helped the club secure the FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Cup in the 2000/01 season, scoring crucial goals along the way. His speed, finishing and memorable performances for club and country helped him beat the competition for the award.

Harry Kane (2026)

Kane became the fifth Englishman to win the Ballon d’Or after an extraordinary season with Bayern Munich and England. His 73 goals across 65 appearances helped Bayern win the Bundesliga, DFB Pokal and Franz Beckenbauer Supercup. He also helped England finish third at the 2026 World Cup, their best result since winning the tournament in 1966.

Kane’s triumph ended the long wait for another English winner and placed him alongside some of the biggest names in the country’s football history.

A record worth noting: Although five Englishmen have won the award, Kevin Keegan remains the only English player to have won it twice in consecutive years. Kane is the latest addition to a list that stretches back seven decades.

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