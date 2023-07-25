Senate President, Akpabio

Akpabio in the Eyes of Yari

By John Mayaki

In the hallowed halls of the Nigerian Senate, a leader has emerged who has earned the admiration and respect of his peers. President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, is described by Senator Abdulaziz Yari as a listening and selfless leader, possessing all the qualities needed to lead the 10th Senate and deliver on its promises to Nigerians.



Speaking at the unveiling of a book written by the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, Senator Yari, the former Governor of Zamfara State and a former aspirant for the office of the President of the 10th Senate, expressed his pride in the current leadership of the National Assembly, led by Senator Godswill Akpabio.

“He is a listening leader,” Senator Yari proclaimed, highlighting one of Akpabio’s outstanding qualities – an “uncommon” President of The Nigerian Senate. A leader who listens to the voices of his colleagues is one who values their input, opinions, and concerns, fostering an atmosphere of inclusivity and collaboration. This attribute is crucial in a diverse legislative body like the Nigerian Senate, where different perspectives must be considered to find the best solutions for the nation.



Senator Yari further praised Akpabio for his recent display of quality leadership during a Senate sitting. Despite ruling against his own position on an issue, Akpabio demonstrated the kind of leadership that puts the greater good of the nation above personal interests. Such selflessness and willingness to make decisions based on merit are rare and commendable traits in a leader.



The mention of President Bola Tinubu, a prominent political figure in Nigeria, in the context of Akpabio’s relationship, hints at the strength of their alliance. A leader’s ability to cultivate meaningful relationships and partnerships is essential in advancing the nation’s interests. Akpabio’s bond with Tinubu is seen as a catalyst that will propel Nigeria to the next level of progress and development.



Senator Yari’s statement about the Senate’s unity behind Akpabio reinforces the notion that he commands the respect and support of his fellow senators. A united Senate, working together towards a common goal, is crucial in achieving legislative objectives that benefit the Nigerian people.



With Akpabio at the helm, Senator Yari believes that Nigeria is bound for the promise land—a future of hope, growth, and prosperity. The Senate’s leadership under Akpabio is perceived as a vehicle that will steer the nation towards the fulfillment of its promises to the citizens.



In the eyes of Senator Yari, Akpabio embodies the qualities of a true leader: a listener, a selfless decision-maker, and a unifying force. As the President of the Senate, Akpabio’s leadership journey has just begun, and Nigerians eagerly anticipate the positive impact he will make in shaping the legislative landscape and contributing to the nation’s progress.



With the backing of his colleagues, the strength of his relationship with influential figures like President Bola Tinubu, and his commitment to putting Nigeria first, Akpabio is set to lead the Senate with determination and purpose. As the 10th Senate embarks on its legislative journey, the nation’s hope rests on the shoulders of a leader esteemed by his peers—an uncommon president, Godswill Akpabio.

However, I must show that before the testimony of Senator Yari on the “uncommon” President of the Senate, let he say that in the realm of Nigerian politics, where ambitions and promises often blur the lines between rhetoric and reality, Godswill Akpabio stands out as a rare breed—a leader determined to be an “uncommon transformer.” With a distinguished record as the former governor of Akwa Ibom State and a seasoned politician with vast public service experience, Akpabio’s vision for the future of the Nigerian Senate is nothing short of exceptional.

During his tenure as governor, Akpabio left an indelible mark on Akwa Ibom State, which earned him the moniker “the uncommon performer.” His transformative initiatives spanned across various sectors, with a laser-like focus on human capital development and infrastructure. Akpabio’s dedication to education led to the signing of the Child Rights Acts into law, protecting children from abuse and ensuring access to quality education. He introduced free and compulsory education up to secondary school level, empowering the younger generation with knowledge and skills for a brighter future.



Beyond infrastructure and education, Akpabio’s reign as governor emphasized social issues and human empowerment. His administration invested in healthcare, with the establishment of the Ibom Specialist Hospital, providing much-needed medical services to the people. He tackled poverty and youth unemployment by providing free medical treatment for pregnant women, children, and the aged. Through these initiatives, Akpabio laid the foundation for a more prosperous and equitable Akwa Ibom State.



Now, as he presides as the President of the Nigerian Senate, Akpabio vows to bring his transformative touch to the nation’s highest legislative body. His intention to introduce reforms, not just in legislation but also in the ways and manners the Senate conducts business, reflects his commitment to assist the President Tinubu’s administration in succeeding.



Addressing the challenges facing Nigeria requires legislative acumen, and Akpabio plans to wield the power of the Senate to make meaningful changes. Restiveness across the nation demands attention, and Akpabio is prepared to use legislation to tackle the root causes and empower the youth. His passion for youth empowerment is not mere lip service; he promises that there will be no time for slacking, emphasizing the urgency of supporting and empowering the younger generation to secure a brighter future for Nigeria.



The support for Akpabio’s candidacy extends beyond party lines, as many stakeholders, including governors and senators from different parties, recognize his competence and experience. They see in him a leader who has the vision, knowledge, and dedication to guide the Senate towards legislative solutions that Nigeria desperately needs.



As the uncommon President of the Nigerian Senate, Godswill Akpabio’s journey from the “uncommon performer” of Akwa Ibom State to a transformative leader reflects a steadfast commitment to service and a determination to leave a lasting impact on the nation. His tenure holds the promise of making history, and Nigeria may witness a new era of transformative governance under his leadership. With Akpabio at the helm, the nation moves forward with renewed hope and anticipation for a brighter future.



John Mayaki is a developmental and multi-skilled journalist, Historian and Diplomat. He’s a Communication, Culture and Media expert (Coventry University, England). An Oxford and Cambridge University-trained entrepreneurship, leadership and sustainability expert. He’s also a Professional Consultant on Communication, Management and Strategy (Chattered Management Institute, England).

He writes from Abuja, Nigeria [email protected]