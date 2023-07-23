Skit with Hilda Baci biggest ever — Sydney Talker

By Efosa Taiwo

Skit maker Sydney Egere, popularly known as Sydney Talker, has revealed that the skit with Guinness World Record holder Hilda Baci is his biggest ever.

The comedian, in a heartfelt post on his Instagram account, thanked Baci for the opportunity to create a ‘masterpiece’ with her.

Sharing statistics on how the video titled ‘When she’s a good cook ‘ has done on some social media platforms since its release, he wrote, “This is to bring to your attention that the video I made with Hilda is now the biggest video I have ever created.”

“I want to especially thank @hildabaci for allowing me to create a masterpiece with her. Hilda! You blessed me with your presence, may the Lord bless you every day of your life abundantly. Also, to everyone that was involved in the creative process, @paulsaap @pankeeroy @okikidft @elozonam @kameel_audu, thank you for your time and effort.