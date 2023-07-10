SDP ‘ll be source of pride in Ondo — State Chairman assures

— Holds senatorial meeting ahead of LG election

—- Party leaders lament lack of funding

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The chairman of the Social Democratic Party in Ondo state, Hon Stephen Adewale, has said that the party would be a source of pride in the state.

Adewale gave the assurance during the Ondo central senatorial stakeholders meeting of the party, held at its secretariat along Oyemekun road, in Akure, the state capital.

Party leaders across the six local governments in Ondo Central Senatorial District and the chairmen of the council areas in Ondo Central—Akure North, Akure South, Idanre, Ifedore, Ondo East, and Ondo West, attended the meeting which was in preparation for the coming local government election in the state.

Speaking, at the meeting, the state chairman, Hon Adewale expressed delight over the large turnout of members despite all the challenges they faced before, during and after the 2023 general election.

Adewale said that the purpose of the gathering was to have a round table discussion on the challenges facing the party and also the possible ways of moving it forward.

He appreciated them for their unflinching support and love in gearing the party to the next level.

The chairman assured the party Chieftains that they would not relent in their efforts towards making the party a source of pride in the state.

Adewale said that the party would make a statement during the council election in the state by winning some council areas.

Meanwhile, problems facing the party were discussed by each leader present at the gathering.

The leaders of the party at the various local governments lamented the lack of finance which they said had been the bane of the party in the council areas.

They appealed to the state Executive members of the party to address the problem of finance

The party’s state secretary, Adebola Aina, harped more on the need for the Party Stakeholders to ensure that no stone was left unturned even as they continue to mobilise for the coming local government elections.

Aina said that it’s high time the party members in Ondo Senatorial District throw their full support behind the party and build the party at the grassroots.

The stakeholders further urged the party national leaders to rise to the challenge of assisting and encouraging the Local Government structure of the party financially in order to build and bring in new members.

They vowed to return to their local government and start the mobilisation and activities ahead of the coming local government election in the state.

The Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission, ODIEC,which was earlier fixed for December 16th this year, has rescheduled the polls to February 17, next year.

Chairman of the commission, Joseph Aremo, said this during a stakeholders meeting recently in the state capital.