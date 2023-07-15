Partially blind Kwara Football star begs Nigerians for N25m for corrective surgery

By Demola Akinyemi,Ilorin

A Football prodigy, JSS 3 student of Cherubim &Seraphim Grammar school, Sabo-Oke Ilorin Kehinde Ayodele now partially blind needs N25M to undergo a correctional surgery in a United Kingdom hospital.

His father Mr Babatola Ayodele speaking on the cause of his son’s travail told Vanguard Correspondent in an interview in Ilorin that on April 24,2021,”Kehinde was in the class during break time, resting his head on the table and as he stood up to walk out of the class because of the noisy environment, a long stick thrown by another colleague in the class, straight entered his right eye and blood started gushing out.”

He said Kehinde is a talented footballer and a member of the school football team loved by everyone because of the skills he used to display on the field.

Ayodele who said he has sold valuable items and also got financial support from family members and friends to no avail however commended the kwara state government for the support of N3.5M made available to the family during the present predicament of the family.

He said,”During one of the surgeries that we did when Kehinde was initially referred to a private hospital,Kwara state government came to our rescue with N3.5M but after the surgery the problem persists so we went to University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital which after intensive examination gave us a referral letter to a private hospital in United Kingdom for a possible successful surgery on the eye problem.”

Mr Ayodele said that the expert’s calculations of the medical expenses at the hospital and the cost of duration while the treatment last including a parent that would stay with him put the estimate at N25M.

The referral letter from University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital stated ,” reference no,UITH/OPHTH/34/V.2/58 dated 7th November 2022 title “Medical Report in Respect of Ayodele Kehinde “/Male/74322/12 years to MOORFIELDS PRIVATE EYE HOSPITAL LONDON,9-11 BATH STREET LONDON,PHONE +442075662803…ECIV9LF signed by the Consultant-in-Charge Dr Mrs Olokoba L.B. also reads….

“The above named patient presented to our clinic a year ago on account of injury to the left eye of 3 weeks duration. There was bleeding and loss of jelly like material from the eye.”

The letter added that,”examination at presentation showed visual acuity of 6/6 in the right eye,light perception in the left eye .Grossly normal globe on the right,left globe appeared enophthalmic with hyperemic conjunctiva and sutured wound at 6 O’ clock on the cornea,pupil was irregular with lens capacity.There were features suggestive of left retina detachment IOP RE-11mHg LE 03 mHg.

“An assessment of LE retina was made.He is being referred to your facility for possible pars planar victretomy and secondary IOL implantation under guarded prognosis .”the letter concluded.

Mr Babatola Ayodele explained that currently, the problem have deteriorated as it has started affecting the second eye as Kehinde could barely read again.

He added that Kehinde rarely go to school again because of the sight crisis while his football dream is also in jeopardy in view of his present predicament hence the family’s resort to Nigerians for help.

“We have done all we could to no avail and so at this stage we just have to beg Nigerians for assistance before his condition become irredeemable,”he said.

Mr Ayodele said donations to support his son Kehinde Ayodele’s medical treatment by Care givers, philanthropists, private individuals,Federal, state and local governments, groups and associations among others can be paid to:

Act Name :- Ayodele Oluwatoyosi Dorcas

Act no :- 5380841011

FCMB BANK