Osun suspends poly rector four months after appointment

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Government has suspended the Rector, Osun State Polytechnic, Iree, Dr Tajudeen Odetayo over alleged corruption.

Dr Odetayo was appointed as substantive Rector of the Polytechnic on March 14, 2023 by Governor Ademola Adeleke.

In a letter of suspension dated July 11, signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, M. K. Jimoh which was obtained by Vanguard on Monday, it added that he was suspended for abuse of office and misappropriation of fund.

It reads; “You are hereby suspended as the Rector of Osun State Polytechnic, sequel to the strong allegations of financial recklessness, corruption, misappropriation of fund, abuse of office among others.

“You are to proceed on suspension immediately, while investigation into the allegations leveled against you commences soon”.

In another letter dated same day signed by the Permanent Secretary, the state government appointed Alabi Kehinde as acting rector with immediate effect.