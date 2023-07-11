Multiple road accidents claim 6 lives in Enugu

No fewer than six persons on Tuesday lost their lives along 9th Mile/Ugwu Onyeama road, Enugu in a multiple-road accident.

The accident which involved a petroleum tanker, a Jeep, GUO Hiace bus and a truck with a heavy load had many casualties.

Some of the survivors were taken to the Our Saviour Medical Centre, 9th Mile, Enugu, the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Enugu and the Enugu State University of Technology Teaching Hospital, Parklane, for treatment.

Speaking after visiting the scene and the hospitals, the Deputy Governor, Enugu State, Mr Ifeanyi Ossai, said that he received information about the multiple accidents which claimed many lives at Ugwu Onyeama, Enugu.

Ossai said the remote cause of the accident was yet to be identified as the government was waiting for report from institutions who were responsible to inform them on what happened.

“Unfortunately, we lost some lives while a couple of our citizens were injured.

“We have visited the scene of the accident and various hospitals where the survivors were hospitalized and we are grateful for doctors for their prompt interventions.

“We are grateful also to security agencies who came and effected the immediate rescue,” adding that with the level of care and promptness of doctors and nurses, the victims would soon recover.

Ossai said the state government would support those who were injured for their treatment and post-treatment rehabilitation.

He added that they would work with institutions like the Federal Road Safety Corps and others to encourage road users to minimize incidences of road accidents as most of them were avoidable.

The medical director of Our Saviour Medical Centre, Dr Emma Ngwu, described the accident as “ghastly with a lot fatalities”.

He said 14 survivors were brought to the hospital while six dead bodies were deposited in the hospital’s morgue.

“We have been busy all these while, trying to make sure those of them who are alive get treated and 10 of them are seriously injured,” he said.

A survivor who simply identified himself as Blessing said the GUO bus filled with passengers took off from Abakaliki, in Ebonyi State to Lagos before the accident occurred.

She thanked God for saving her and some others and prayed to save those that sustained various injuries.

Efforts to reach officials of the FRSC and the Police failed as they said they were yet to ascertain the cause of the accident and the casualties.