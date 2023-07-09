Misconduct: PSC demotes Commissioner of Police to DCP; reduces ranks of 8 others

Policemen on training

**Compulsorily Retires ACP

**Approves Dismissal of 3 ASPs.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Police Service Commission has approved the dismissal of three senior Police officers over cases of misconduct and abuse of office.

The PSC also spproved the reduction in rank of a Commissioner of Police ,(CP) to Deputy Commissioner of Police and eight other officers .

A statement by Ikechukeu Ani, spokesman of the commission said the Commission took these decisions at the continuation of its 21st Plenary Meeting which began at its Corporate Headquarters in Jabi, Abuja on Thursday July 6th 2023.

It was presided over by Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi, retired Justice of the Supreme Court and Hon Commissioner representing the Judiciary in the Commission who stood in for Commission’s Chairman, Dr. Solomon Arase retired Inspector General of Police.

“Dr. Arase had welcomed Members during the Plenary via zoom and commended them for fastidiously attending to Disciplinary matters.

“He opined that this is in line with his promise not to do Anything that will impede the career progression of any Officer”, the statement said

“The Commission during the Meeting also approved the compulsory retirement of an Assistant Commissioner and directed a refund of all entitlements wrongly paid to him.

“It approved posthumous promotion of late Inspector Ifeanyi Oroke to the next rank of ASP 11 for acts of gallantry and reinstated one dismissed Inspector Augustina Oko to take effect from the date she was dismissed.

‘The Commission also approved the punishment of severe reprimand on 16 officers and reprimand for another 18. It directed that letters of warning should be given to two other Officers.

“The Commission had earlier approved the appeal for adjustment on the date of promotion to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police of ACP Woke Iheanyi Kingsley and reinstatement of CSP Anaele Samuel Onuoha in compliance with a Court judgment”.

The 21st Plenary Meeting of the Commission reconvenes on Tuesday, July 11th 2023.