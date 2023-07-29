Man dies trying to vandalize transformer in Imo

By Chinonso Alozie

A man whose name was yet to be identified last Thursday night was found dead at the transformer of the Government Secondary School, Owerri, Imo state.

An eyewitness who narrated the story to newsmen in Owerri on Saturday said the charred victim’s body was found inside the housed transformer.

According to him, he was suspected to have engaged in trying to steal cables and vandalize the transformer but luck ran out of him, the light came and he was electrocuted.

At the time of filing the story, the school Principal, Mr Chukwujindu Anyikwa, said he has reported the incident to various appropriate authorities which include but were not limited to “To the Secondary Education Management Board (SEMB) in the state, and Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) who later visited the scene of the incident.” for the necessary actions to be taken on the matter, especially as regards to the lifeless body of the suspect.

It was gathered that the transformer was donated by the old boys association of the school.