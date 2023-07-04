Jungle Justice: 26 in police net over murder of Itagbor in C’River

Madam Martina Okey Itagbor, accused of witchcraft and burnt to death in Cross River.

…as police invites Village head, youth leader others

…We will get Mrs Itagbor’s killer – CP Grimah assures

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

Atleast 26 suspects have been arrested by a Joint Tactical team of the Cross River State Police Command and are currently being questioned over their alleged involvement in the gruesome murder of Mrs Martina Itagbor.

Vanguard gathered that the arrest was effected in a covert operation in the early hours of Tuesday where atleast 26 person suspected to be involved in the murder of Mrs Itagbor were arrested .

Recall that on the 18th of June, about 20 persons were fingered in the barbaric killing of Mrs Itagbor who they set ablaze in a dastardly act after chopping off her fingers and destroying her house at New Netim in Akamkpa LGA of Cross River state then posted the video on social media.

In a statement released on Tuesday by the Command’s spokesperson, SP Irene Ugbo, the Commissioner of Police, CP Gyogon Grimah who had earlier vowed to get to the root of the matter said no one will be spared no matter their position and how long it takes.

“We stand unwavering in our resolve, unyielding to any obstacle that may hinder the police from unravelling the depths of this matter.

“Our aim is to restore the public’s confidence, allowing them to live freely and abide by the principles of our constitutionally protected society.

“It is unfortunate that despite lacking concrete proof or hard evidence, this woman, who had been an integral part of the community for countless years, fell victim to a heinous act of violence by some unscrupulous elements.

“To compound the tragedy, she was denied the dignity of a proper burial, as those responsible took the law into their own hands by allegedly washing away the ashes of her remains.

“The prosecution of such criminal elements commences with the apprehension of suspects. Each individual taken into custody will undergo meticulous and professional processing, ensuring that those found guilty will be promptly brought before the court of law.

“The petition lodged by the complainants points fingers at the youths within the community, and as a result, we have summoned all relevant stakeholders, including the village head and youth leader, among others.

” Our actions are guided by the provisions of the law, as we diligently pursue justice I can assure the good people Cross River that no matter what happens in this case, nothing will be swept under the carpet neither will the Command leave any stone unturned.

“We will undertake the necessary actions, taking into account the utmost importance of safeguarding and upholding human rights,” CP Grimah stated.