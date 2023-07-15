JNF Elite Basketball camp ends

By Jacob Ajom

The last leg of the 2023 Jordan Nwora Foundation Elite Basketball Camp on the African continent came to a close early in the week at the Warriors Basketball Academy Courts located in Ilupeju, Lagos.

This is coming on the heels of the successes recorded in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire; Accra, Ghana and Onitsha, Anambra State.

The JNF started off with a courtesy visit to the US Embassy a day earlier and followed by the screening exercise that had over 300 boys and girls.

Wheelchair basketballers had a swell time as they were given ample time to display their skills as 20 of them played in different games as they prepared for an international engagement.

According to the President of the Foundation, Anthony Nwora, the experience was heart warming. “The kids are developing and the desire to learn is there. We hope to be able to deliver to the kids through the Jordan Nwora Foundation. The excitement and joy on the faces of the kids is priceless.

“This year, the foundation has touched lots of families through the number of players that have been part of the camps. Come 2024, we hope to get better. We will evaluate what we have done so far and see how best we can improve and keep reaching out through the game of basketball.”

Coaches, Alex Nwora, Spencer Gervase, Anne O’Neil from the United States of America were joined by Chris Nomigo, Synesius Boniface, Dele Simon Awonuga, Simon Evbuomwan, Temi Onyeke, Mary Zidah, Tokunbo Olaosebikan, Gloria Umeh and Titi Adekoya to mention but a few.