In Abia, Otti’s style evokes suspense

By Nnamdi Ojiego

Governor Alex Otti’s administration in Abia State is introducing a new dynamic to leadership while laying a solid foundation to recover the state from the mess it was plunged into in the past 24 years.

The task to rescue Abia, specifically, Aba, from its stinky, decrepit and ignominious past commenced on May 29, 2023, when Otti entered into a new social contract with the Abia people and pledged to use every attribute that God has given him to serve them.

“I promise to be a great conductor, but every member of this orchestra must play his or her instrument and must do so in harmony. Our social contract with the good people of Abia State is that ours shall not be a government of excuses and finger-pointing”, Otti had assured.

No magic wand

The former banker hinged his ‘Weep No More, Help Is On The Way’ campaign on a five-point agenda, which included economic and social transformation, public service reforms, and internal security. The governor who had worked tirelessly to ensure the ‘dynasty of incompetence’ in Abia ended, said he was prepared to tackle head-on the deplorable and dilapidated infrastructure including roads, schools, and health systems.

“There is no magic wand that can fix all the rot and decay noticed in virtually all segments of the system since the past years,” he said. “For us to have sustainable development, it would require a very painstaking and elaborate layout of master plans to enable us to tackle the menace of flooding and re-engineer our cities especially Aba, Umuahia and other cities that would be developed to support our urban renewal projects.”

Delivering results

Otti had in his inaugural address declared a state of emergency on the clearing of heaps of waste that littered the streets of Umuahia, the state capital and Aba, the commercial city. To achieve this, the governor immediately set up a Taskforce for the emergency cleanup of both cities.

The Taskforce had made a lot of progress in evacuating tons of refuse that had hitherto taken over many streets in the state. While men sleep, the task force team headed by Mr. Ogbonnia Okereke, were working. The two cities are today cleaner and more conducive for people.

With robust support from the government, the Abia State Environmental Protection Agency, ASEPA, a hitherto moribund agency returned to life.

Building partnership

The new administration is partnering with relevant agencies, organisations and businesses in realizing its vision and mission of rebuilding the state.

The governor has interfaced with the heads of various security agencies in the state; World Bank Country Director, Professor Shubham Chaudhuri and his team; Nigeria Medical Association led by the state chairman, Dr. Isaiah Abali; a team of senior management staff of MTN, led by the Chief Enterprise e-Business, Lynda Saint Nwafor; executive of the Nigeria Institute of Town Planners; Association of Retired Permanent Secretaries, and Association of Abia State Traditional Rulers.

On security challenges facing some parts of the state, especially the prolonged cases of kidnapping at Lokponta in Umunneochi LGA, the government has put measures in place to ensure that criminals are flushed out. The state is collaborating with security agencies internally to adopt a more robust approach that would help nip the activities of criminals in the bud.

In meeting with traditional rulers, the governor stressed the vital role they could play in the battle against crime. He implored them to actively assist the government’s security efforts.