FIFA WWC: Nigeria vs Canada — player ratings

By Adegboyega Adeleye

The Super Falcons of Nigeria started the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on an impressive note by holding Olympic champions Canada to a goalless draw in Melbourne as their unbeaten record against Canada at the World Cup continues.

The 9-time African Champions held their own on Friday against Olympic champions, Canada as they ended the game with 10 men after Deborah Abiodun was sent off for a rash challenge in the 90th minute.

The highlight of the game was in the 50th minute when goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie became the hero of the game by saving a decisive penalty and the rebound.

The Falcons earned a point in Melbourne and the Randy Waldrum led side will next face co-hosts Australia for their second Group B clash on Thursday, 27th July.

Here is the rating of each player according to performance.

Chiamaka Nnadozie

A brilliant display from Chiamaka Nnadozie who was clearly the best player on the pitch.

She gave a world-class performance and proved why she is one of the best shot-stoppers in the world.

The 22-year-old was outstanding as the captain (in place of Onome Ebi) and led the defense with her commanding aura and calmness.

She earned Nigeria a point after making a decisive save from the penalty spot early in the second half.

The fantastic shot-stopper saved a penalty and the rebound from 40-year-old Canadian captain Cristiane Sinclair to keep the game level and deny the international goalscoring record holder( with190 goals in 324 appearances) a chance of making history.

Sinclair is one of three players to score at five Fifa World Cups – alongside Marta and Cristiano but missed a chance to become the first player to score at six Fifa World cups.

Nnadozie held the sticks firmly to keep the Falcons level in the game.

Ashleigh Plumptre

The 25-year-old was superb and defended nicely. She was a solid rock at left-back as she calmly shut down Canada attacking runs from the right side.

The full-back completed three tackles, one interception, and two clearances and also ensured she wasn’t dribbled past, throughout the game.

The full-back’s defensive solidity effectively shut down Canada’s attacks from the right side, forcing them to play mostly through the left side, where they had more joy with Michelle Alozie.

Michelle Alozie

Outstanding as ever, Alozie ensured the right flank of the defense was solid. She was always observant to defend Canada’s attacking intent from the left side.

She was overwhelmed on a few occasions because her side of the pitch was constantly targeted by the Canadians. Overall, she gave a superb performance in the game.

Osinachi Ohale

The experienced center-back gave a brilliant performance as usual. She was decisive in ensuring that the Falcons kept a clean sheet against the Olympic champions.

The 31-year-old formed a nice partnership with debutant Demehin. Ohale was resolute and gave the Canadians a tough time.

Oluwatosin Blessing Demehin

Demehin paired well with Ohale in defense. The 21-year-old gave an impressive World Cup debut performance and was solid throughout the game.

She was issued a yellow card for a tactical foul which prevented Canada from profiting from a wonderful goal-scoring opportunity. The young star proved that she is indeed a promising talent.

Christy Ucheibe

Cristy Ucheibe was key to the defensive set-up as she delivered perfectly from the midfield, shielding the centre-backs. She ensured her availability to make the needed tackles and fouls but she couldn’t deliver a perfect passing accuracy– she scored 58%.

Ucheibe also covered the Super Falcons’ defense with a number of recoveries and tackles.

Deborah Abiodun

Abiodun formed a great partnership with Ucheibe in midfield and was resolute throughout the game.

She ensured that the creativity of the Canadian team was restricted. Although, the blemish on her game was when her inexperience caused her to make an overzealous tackle.

Her rash challenge was spotted by VAR. She was initially issued a yellow before a VAR check ensured she was sent off on her world cup debut.

Francesca Ordega

Ordega was not as convincing in the game as expected. She conceded a penalty in the second half after bringing down Canada’s Sinclair in the box.

She was ineffective on the wing alongside Onumonu and could not offer much in terms of attacking intent and only tried to get into the game later.

Ordega was later replaced by Uchenna Kanu who helped the attack after her introduction.

Toni Payne

Toni Payne had a good game but she was not as spectacular and creative as expected. She failed to create a cohesive link between the (defensive) midfield and attack and this left striker, Asisat Oshoala isolated throughout the game.

Payne performed well in terms of set plays, passing, and seemed dangerous a couple of times in attack.

Ifeoma Onumonu

Onumonu was also ineffective in attack and had only one shot on target. She could be excused because she was played out of position and did not get a lot of service from the midfield.

Onumonu misfired in the game and could not really impact the game positively in attack.

Asisat Oshoala

It was obvious in the game that the strength of the Falcons was in defense. The defensive setup could not create goal scoring opportunities against the Olympic champions.

Nigeria’s star player Asisat Oshoala was isolated for most part of the game. She however gave a decent performance but would have performed better if enough goal scoring chances were created for her.

She could not beat the Canadian defenders in terms of speed and did not get enough attacking opportunities from the midfield and the flank.

The Barcelona forward came closest to a goal in the first half when she profited from a mistake by Canadian keeper Kailen Sheridan.

Oshoala rounded her but her shot from a tight angle was well blocked by Ashley Lawrence.

Substitutions

Uchenna Kanu

Uchenna Kanu helped the attack after replacing Ordega.

She provided enough spark to the attack and helped the team run forward with her pace. One of her first touches in the match almost gave the Falcons the lead.

Esther Okoronkwo

Okoronkwo was introduced in the 85th minute and could not affect the game after replacing Onumonu.

Onyi Echegini

Echegini replaced Oshoala in the 91st minute and did not get enough time to affect the game.