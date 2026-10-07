2028 Olympics Race: Withdrawals will not affect Super Falcons against Comoros – Eguavoen

Super Falcons

By Emmanuel Okogba

Interim head coach Augustine Eguavoen has expressed confidence in the Super Falcons’ ability to overcome Comoros in their 2028 Olympic Women’s Football Tournament qualifying fixture despite the withdrawal of several key players.

Nigeria will face Comoros in a two-leg second-round encounter, with both matches scheduled for the Remo Stars Stadium, Ikenne-Remo, on October 9 and 13.

The matches are being hosted in Nigeria after Comoros was unable to provide a standard football pitch for the fixture.

Eguavoen acknowledged the withdrawals of Asisat Oshoala, Ashley Plumptre and Oluwatosin Demehin but said their replacements were capable of maintaining the team’s competitive strength.

“It is true that we have a number of withdrawals, notably Asisat Oshoala, Ashley Plumptre and Oluwatosin Demehin. However, I have confidence in their replacements as these ones also have the quality and experience to contribute meaningfully to the team’s success against Comoros,” Eguavoen said.

“Everyone has settled in well in camp as we have a full house now, and our focus is to present a strong and competitive squad for the two matches.”

Belarus-based forward Blessing Okpe, who received a late invitation, is the only player still expected to join the team’s camp in Ijebu-Ode.

Captain Rasheedat Ajibade will lead the Falcons as they begin their bid to secure a second consecutive appearance at the Olympic Women’s Football Tournament, having featured at the Paris 2024 Games.

Nigeria, the 10-time African champions, will advance to the third round of the African qualifying series if they defeat Comoros on aggregate.

The third-round fixtures are scheduled to be decided in March 2027 as part of the five-round qualification process.

The players currently in camp are:

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie, Comfort Erhabor, Christiana Uzoma.

Defenders: Farida Abdulwahab, Sandra John, Tumininu Adeshina, Valentina Uroko, Glory Edet, Shukurat Oladipo, Glory Ogbonna.

Midfielders: Christy Ucheibe, Toni Payne, Favour Omenazu, Joy Igbokwe, Jennifer Echegini, Fatimoh Solaty, Suliat Abideen.

Forwards: Rasheedat Ajibade, Shakirat Moshood, Blessing Nkor, Folashade Ijamilusi, Janet Akekoromowei, Uchenna Kanu, Gift Monday, Joy Omewa.

Expected: Blessing Okpe (forward).