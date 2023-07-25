Delta monarch debunks death rumour

By Akpokona Omafuaire, UGHELLI

THE Ovie of Agbon Kingdom in Ethiope East Area of Delta State, HRM, Ogurimerime, Ukori 1, has faulted the viral rumour of his death, describing it as figments of imagination by mischief makers.

The monarch stated this during a media chat at Isiokolo (OtorhoAgbon) in response to a question on the rumour of his death.

He said that he was hearing of the rumour for the first time.

Speaking further, Ukori 1 said that he is very much alive and healthy to the glory of God.

According to him, “Well, I am hearing the rumour for the first time. I am not even sick. However, it may interest you that for the past three years, I have not been to any hospital. So, I am embarrassed by such a rumour because it is a funny rumour.

“However, Sometimes when someone is sweating and the armpits are bringing out some odour, you may not be aware of the odour. So, such rumours of death are the devil’s wish that is very far from reality”. he stated.

Ogurimerime used the medium to call on Agbon sons and daughters and non-indegenes alike to seize the conducive and business-friendly environment in the kingdom to attract development to the area.