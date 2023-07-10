Chinese Chamber of Commerce hailed for fostering ties with Nigeria

By Dickson Omobola

The Chinese Consul General in Lagos, Yan Yuqing, has commended the Jiangsu Overseas Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Nigeria bridging business opportunities between China and Nigeria.

Yuqing also hailed the chamber’s dedication to fostering economic growth, promoting local development and giving back to the community.

She said this, weekend, during the second anniversary of the Jiangsu Overseas Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Nigeria held in Lagos.

In her speech, the Consul-General commended the chamber for their remarkable contributions to the Nigerian business landscape, fostering stronger ties between Jiangsu Province in China and Nigeria.

She commended the chamber for their outstanding efforts in supporting local development and their spirit of philanthropy.

Giving an update on the chamber’s accomplishments over the past two years, the president of the Jiangsu Overseas Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Nigeria, Wang Junxiong, said through their unwavering commitment to supporting domestic construction and local development, the chamber has played a pivotal role in bridging business opportunities between China and Nigeria.

Wang Junxiong also highlighted the chamber’s enthusiastic efforts in supporting charitable causes and local public welfare.

During the celebration, the Jiangsu Overseas Chinese Entrepreneurs Association in Nigeria donated N2 million each to the Bethesda Home for the Blind, Hearts of Gold Children Hospice, MFM, Agege Wecare Ministry Region 5 and Awesome Foundation as welfare assistance.

The guests present at the anniversary celebration included prominent government officials, business leaders and members of the Chinese business community.