Chelsea vs Wrexham: Pochettino set for first game

By Ayobami Okerinde

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino will take charge of the side on Wednesday for the first time as the Blues face newly promoted League Two side, Wrexham, in a preseason fixture in the U.S.A.

Pochettino joined the club after a disastrous 2022–23 season for the Blues, which saw the club use three managers in a season.

Chelsea will be without defender Wesley Fofana, who is expected to be out for a long time. Reece James, Benoit Badiashille, and Armando Broja were also not part of the team that traveled to the U.S.

New signings, Christopher Nkuku, Nicolas Jackson, and Angelo Gabriel were part of the traveling squad.

Chelsea will also play alongside Newcastle, Brighton, Fulham, Brentford, and Aston Villa in the 2023 Premier League Summer Series from July 23 to 30.