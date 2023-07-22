BBNaija housemates on the rebound

…As the ‘All Stars’ edition premieres tomorrow

By Benjamin Njoku

As the eighth edition of the Big Brother Naija premieres tomorrow, fans of the reality TV show have been apprehensive, trying to predict who among the housemates from the successive editions stand a chance to be part of the new season.

At a press conference announcing the return of the reality TV show last week, the organizers had disclosed that this season would be a special “All Stars” edition, which means some of the fans’ favourite housemates from the previous edition will be back in the house.

Fans have been promised a line-up of exciting and engaging tasks, unpredictable twists and turns, drama, more iconic teams and an even bigger prize.

The show will also feature the famous pool and grill party and the Saturday Night Raves. But beyond the intrigues and glamour of the show, fans can’t wait for the unveiling of the housemates. Perhaps, they are expecting to see some of their favourite housemates back in the game. But it’s not confirmed whether the likes of Tacha, who was disqualified from the show in 2019, after she and winner of the 4th edition, Mercy Eke got involved in a fight, Beauty Tukura, Erica Nlewedim among other housemates who were disqualified from the show at different times for inappropriate behaviour will have a chance to return to the house. On this matter, the organizers urged fans to keep their fingers crossed, while events unfold.

But as it stands now, one is tempted to predict some of the housemates that will likely make it to the show. Top on the list is Pere, one of the wild card housemates who made the ‘ Shine ya Eye’ the most talked about edition in the history of BBNaija. Pere has done well for himself since leaving the BBNaija house. And it will not come as a surprise to many if he’s ushered into the house again tomorrow. Apart from Pere, Liquorose, who emerged the 1st runner-up in that edition as well as boobs flaunting Angel may also receive a nod. Controversial Tega may be given a chance again to shake up the table as well as her partner in crime, Boma. Cross over to the ‘Lockdown’ edition {2020}, and the housemates that will come to mind are Nengi, Dorathy, Ozo, Kiddwaya and Lilo. These housemates stood out while they were in the BBNaija house, and one will not be surprised if they make it to the house again. From the ‘Level Up’ edition:{2022), Groovy alongside Eloswag, Chomzy, Bella, Bryann who was the 1st runner-up in that edition and ex-professional footballer, Sheggz are expected back in the game. Also expected to make it are Omashola, Frodd, Ike, Jeff, Jackye, Ella and Isilomo, all from the ‘Pepper Dem'{2019} edition. From the ‘Double Wahala'(2018) edition, Tobi, Bam Bam, Cee-c, Ifu Ennanda, Teddy A and Nina are top on the list while Tboss, Bisola , Katung, Uriel and ThintallTony from the 2017 edition may be back in the game.

Some of these former housemates are still making waves years after leaving the BBNaija house, and their chances of becoming part of the new season are very high.

Nonetheless, with the old horses returning to our darling screens, one expects nothing less than usual drama, hot romance and intrigues. The reality TV show, which premieres tomorrow on Dstv and Gotv, will be streaming live on Showmax across Africa, the United Kingdom and The Republic of Ireland.

The streaming service, it was gathered will equally feature a dedicated row for BBNaija content: from the 24-hour live feed to the popular segments such as the daily highlights, Saturday night parties, Head of House challenge and the Sunday eviction shows, making it easy for viewers to watch and enjoy the different parts of the show.