Bar operator strangled in Osun

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A popular bar operator in Osun state identified as ‘Iya Bisola’ was reportedly strangled to death at her residence by a yet-to-be-identified person.

Findings revealed that the incident which occurred in Ikirun town, Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state stirred apprehension among residents of Oke-Glo, as her corpse was discovered by one of her customers who checked on her.

A crowd thronged to her residence in the town with a view to confirm the story of her reported death.

It was gathered that residents of the area informed security operatives who later evacuated her remains.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps(NSCDC), Osun State command, Kehinde Adeleke confirmed the incident.

She noted that investigations have commenced. “Though, the reasons for her assassination are yet to be unraveled. Our personnel visited the scene of the incident at Oke-Glo, Ikirun before the corpse was evacuated.