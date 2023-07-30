Atiku, PDP govs brainstorm on party’s future

By John Alechenu, Abuja

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the February 25,2023 elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and some governors elected on the party’s platform have started consultations on the party’s future.

This is even as they await the outcome of the petition before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

The agenda of the closed-door meeting, held at the Maitama residence of a former Minister of Foreign Affairs and chieftain of the PDP, Chief Tom Ikimi, yesterday, was shrouded in secrecy.

However, a party source privy to the meeting told Sunday Vanguard said, “It is part of consultations among party leaders.

“It is just the beginning of a series of meetings to prepare grounds to reposition our party.

“Another one is scheduled for next week at the same time. It is expected to be an expanded meeting which will attract a larger number of party stakeholders.

“Today’s meeting was attended by seven of our governors among others. The truth is that we need to speed up the reconciliation process and strengthen our party for the task ahead.

“Our nation is in trouble and like it or not, the majority of Nigerians are looking up to us to lead the way out of the dire situation the All Progressives Congress. (APC) has forced us into.”

After the meeting, Atiku took to his Twitter handle and tweeted, “ Earlier today, I joined other leaders and stakeholders of the PDP at a meeting in Abuja. The meeting was ripe with productive discourse and collaborative energy.”

When contacted, Atiku’s Media Adviser, Mr. Paul Ibe said, “I’m aware a meeting was held but I’m not privy to the agenda or what was discussed. “

Those who attended the meeting included Governors Ahmadu Fintiri(Adamawa),

Bala Mohammed-(Bauchi),

Oborevwori Sheriff-(Delta),

Godwin Obaseki-(Edo),

Ademola Adeleke-(Osun),

Caleb Mutfwang- (Plateau) and Dauda Lawan -(Zamfara)