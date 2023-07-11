All-new Suzuki Vitara, Eeco settle in Nigeria

By Theodore Opara

Suzuki by CFAO, a subsidiary of CFAO Group and authorised distributors of the brand, last Friday, rolled out an all-new Grand Vitara SUV in Nigeria. It also announced its comeback into the passenger and logistics segment with the introduction of Suzuki Eeco coming as 7-seater and 2-seater mini buses.

Addressing motoring journalists in Lagos, last Friday, hours before the official unveiling of the Grand Vitara and the Eeco panel van and passenger mini buses, Aissatou Diouf, General Manager of Suzuki by CFAO, said the model change SUV is completely different from the predecessor models, in terms of design cues, interior finishing and exterior design that is timeless, with amazing technology and a lot of comfort.

While the all-new Grand Vitara has a starting price tag of N22 million, the Eeco mini buses are sold at N9.5 million.

Diouf said that last year, the franchisee sold over 3,500 units across all models, making the automotive outlet one of the most successful auto dealerships in Nigeria, which earned it a number of outstanding industry awards. The Grand Vitara, according to her, is a new SUV model conceptualised, designed and developed by Suzuki, and shares a number of collaborations with Toyota.

Diouf said the automaker had developed the new Grand Vitara as a global flagship SUV, showcasing the best of the automotive brand design, trendsetting technology and amazing on and off-road performances.

With powerful exterior styling, flushed hood and crafted chrome grill, its long shoulders emphasise the overall length, while the shoulder line and the front/rear fenders give it a muscular and assertive SUV exterior.

The all-new Grand Vitara, the general manager said, has the front face with distinctive three-point signature lamps, chrome grille bar, which connects right and left lamps, and polygonal grille adds up to give the vehicle a premium look.

Its other features are sophisticated layered instrument panel that expresses luxury, and the thick console that enhances the appearance as a confident SUV. It is coming with a black and burgundy dual tone interior with silver stitched synthetic leather in the instrument panel, and the trims create a luxurious cabin. Apart from the ventilated seats and 360 view camera, it also offers built-in Suzuki Connect, wireless charging and rear AC vents that contributes to great comfort.

In addition to Smart Hybrid, it also offers Intelligent Electric Hybrid, the first system for Suzuki to be introduced in some markets.

The 4WD variant is equipped with Allgrip Select for the first time, a system that allows the driver to choose from four selectable driving modes. Suzuki will seek to expand its share of the market in Nigeria with the introduction of the all-new Grand Vitara in the mid-SUV segment.

Suzuki by CFAO has also shown its readiness to play big in the small mini-bus segment with the unveiling of the 1.2 litre 2-seater Eeco panel van and the 7-seater passenger mini bus that will meet the needs of commercial transport operators and logistics operators.

Aimed primarily at last-mile cargo deliveries, the event industry, school runs, the pharmaceutical supplies, florists and any other urban freight service, the Eeco has a large rear single-door opening, as well as sliding doors on either side, to facilitate loading and unloading in any position or space.

The cargo box itself is 1,620mm long by 1,300mm wide and 1,070mm tall with no intrusion from the wheel arches. In fact, the whole vehicle construction is quite ingenious, with a good portion of the engine and the battery located beneath the front passenger seat.

With the full length of the Eeco measuring 3,673mm with 1,475mm wide riding on a wheelbase of 2,350mm and 13-inch wheels and tyres, it is undeniably cute and well priced.

The cabin space is enough for two passengers to sit quite comfortably. The Eeco comes standard with dual front crash bags, anti-lock braking, electronic stability control, and manual air-conditioning. It is factory-fitted with the wiring for a radio, and comes with 12-volt power socket.