Adamu: APC Govs in crucial meeting

The Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Following Sunday night’s resignation of the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, governors of the party are currently locked in a meeting to discuss the state of affairs of the APC.

Some of those at the meeting which is holding at the Imo State Governor’s Lodge in Asokoro Abuja are the host governor and Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum PGF, Senator Hope Uzodinma of Imo state; Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state; Umar Bago (Niger); Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi); Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq (Kwara); Acting Ondo state Governor, Lucky Ayedatiwa; Fr. Hyacinth Alia (Benue), Una Sani (Kaduna); Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos); Mai Mala Buni (Yobe); and Dikko Radda (Katsina).