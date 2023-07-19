’99 Constitution stunting Nigeria’s progress — Bode George

•We must make heavy sacrifices —Gov Diri

•Leaders’ll deliver on peoples’ expectations —Uzodinma

By Dapo Akinrefon & Dickson Omobola

FORMER Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olabode George, yesterday, warned that the 1999 Constitution will continue to hinder Nigeria’s growth if not changed, insisting that it remains a military constitution.

He also insisted that implementing the recommendations of the 2014 National Conference report will lead to Nigeria’s rise.

Also speaking at the event, Governor Duoye Diri of Bayelsa State noted that for the country to rise and achieve its humonguous possibilities, sacrifices must be made.

Similarly, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State expressed optimism that the present crop of leaders will help in delivering the expectations of Nigerians.

George, Diri and Uzodimma said these at the 5th yearly lecture of Freedom On-line, with the theme: ‘2023-2027: Nigerians, Elected Leaders and Expectations’, organised by Freedom On-line newspaper.

‘99 Constitution slowing us down —Bode George

George, who is the Atona Oodua of Yorubaland, said the story of Prophet Micah is akin to the current situation in Nigeria.

He expressed optimism that Nigeria will rise again if steps are taken in the right direction.

His words: “I believe that Nigerians can be better educated on what is going on and it is time for our nation to put God first. I have witnessed since 1952 all the topics and hullabaloo of our political lives; I have seen the top of the mountain and the bottom of the valley. Most of our elected leaders take life as if there will be no tomorrow.

Where are those leaders of yesteryears? All these things that are happening in Nigeria today happened in Judah and Jerusalem. We will rise again if we follow the dictates of the Almighty God, and have the fear of God in our interactions. The story of Prophet Micah is akin to the current situation in Nigeria. I am not talking as a member of any political party, but as an elder statesman who wants the peace and progress of Nigeria.

“God will direct the minds of our political leaders. Enough of the deceits, rottenness and financial mismanagement of our nation. Let us go and end the economic inequality, injustice, unfairness and maladministration of our God-given resources and financial wealth because a situation where a sitting senator collects N23 million monthly, a retired permanent secretary collects N1 million and a retired military general collects N250,000 as pension per month is a despicable, shambolic, nonsensical and outright systemic failure.

“I can confidently confirm that the present constitution of Nigeria is military in the real sense. We will be deceiving ourselves if we say this constitution will take us to our promised land. During President Jonathan’s time, we had the constitutional conference where the chairman was the late Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Idris Kutigi, a distinguished, respectable and responsible human being. He managed that conference and for the first time, a civilian administration set up an avenue to look at our constitution and it was concluded.”

“Please Nigerians, we must revisit how we want to run ourselves because if we don’t, we will wait for all our resources to be taken to the centre in Abuja, which will never work. I believe very strongly that if we put the fear of Almighty God before us in all our endeavours, our nation will rise”, he said.

We must make heavy sacrifices—Gov Diri

In his keynote address, Governor Duoye Diri of Bayelsa State urged Nigerians to continue making heavy sacrifices to keep the economy of the nation buoyant.

Diri, who was represented by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dan Alabrah, lamented that Nigeria failed to rise to the fullness of its humongous possibilities.

His words: “Over 60 years after our independence, it is fair to say Nigeria has failed to rise to the fullness of its humongous possibilities, nor does its current circumstance match the robust promise its founding fathers projected. Our lived reality is a pale imitation of the glorious picture our future portrayed.

“By the wisdom found in the Bible, I recognize the importance of having a clear and well-defined vision for any society to thrive and flourish. Without a vision, people can lose focus, become stagnant, and fail to reach their fullest potential.

“It is my candid consideration that our lack of sustained progress as a country is due to the absence of a corporate vision for Nigeria. Vision plays a crucial role in driving progress and achieving success in various aspects of life, whether it be personal, professional, or societal.

“Though the theme is couched in a pan-Nigeria tone, with your kind permission, however, I intend to limit my presentation to Bayelsa State, whereby the grace of God and the kind endorsement of the people, I am governor.

“But, altogether, Nigeria has not been fair to the Niger Delta in general and Bayelsa State, especially. We continue to make heavy sacrifices to keep the economy of the nation buoyant, but our capacity is not inexhaustible.”

Leaders ’ll deliver on peoples’ expectations — Uzodimma

On his part, Governor Uzodimma, who was represented by his Commissioner for Information, Mr Declan Emelumba, noted that from 2023 to 2027, Nigerians expect leaders to provide the basic amenities.

Uzodinma said: “Nigeria is the only country in the world with over 200 million people who have no common denominator either in culture, language or religion. Unlike bigger countries like China or India with over a billion population and a dominant ethnic group, the peculiarity of Nigeria is that communication is difficult as there are over 250 ethnic groups. For the leaders, it is also difficult to effectively communicate with Nigerians to permeate the grassroots. However, there is one language that Nigerians understand which is good governance.

“It doesn’t matter whether they speak Hausa, Yoruba or Igbo, what Nigerians understand is good governance. The expectation of Nigerians from their leaders from 2023 to 2027 include affordable healthcare, quality education, good roads, security of lives and properties and a just and equitable country. On my part, I am confident that the calibre of leaders who were elected will deliver on these expectations.”

Earlier in his welcome address, the Managing Director of Freedom On-line, Mr. Gabriel Akinadewo, urged the present crop of leaders to draw a line between politics and governance, saying “we cannot be doing the same thing over and over and expect a different result.”

Akinadewo said: “In any country, development starts from the grassroots but we have a situation in this country in which states and local governments – entities that should drive this development – are denied their basic needs by the Federal Government.

“If centralisation of governance is a product of the military because of its chain of command, the military has been out of governance since 1999. So, what is stopping the civilian authority from decentralising governance?”

Those present include Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, represented by his Commissioner for Information, Mr. Declan Emelumba; Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State represented by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah; President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE, and Editor of Vanguard Newspapers, Mr Eze Anaba; President of Guild of Corporate Publishers, Maureen Chigbo; former Police Affairs Minister, Navy Captain Omoniyi Olubolade (retd); former Chairman, Managing Director of Daily Times, Chief Tola Adeniyi; Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, represented by Asoju Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Mr Yinka Oguntikehin.