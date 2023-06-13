We support football, create experience for customers — Alayande

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

As part of efforts to support both local and international football, Mastercard, it will continue to create priceless experiences in partnership with UEFA among young people across the globe.

Speaking at the UEFA Champion league final viewing in Lagos, Mastercard’s Country Manager and Area Business Head, West Africa, Ebehijie Momoh, represented by Mastercard’s Vice President for Government, Folarin Alayande, Mastercard has been providing football fans with unforgettable match-viewing experiences that bring them closer to the action.

Customers and partners were treated to an extraordinary evening of football, camaraderie, and entertainment as they watched the UEFA Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan.

Former Nigerian footballer, Daniel Amokachi,who made a special appearance added a glamour to the event as the event featured a champions league tunnel walkway, allowing guests to capture memorable photos and soak in the excitement of the occasion.

Alayande explained that, for 29 years the company has been a long-standing sponsor of the UEFA Champions League, the most prestigious tournament in European Football.

“We are proud to be part of this journey fueling the dreams of football fans by providing them with priceless experiences. The UEFA champion’s league is a global phenomenon that captivates millions of viewers and unites individuals from different backgrounds, cultures and languages”, he said.

Highlight of the event was the combination of culinary delights and the thrill of the game as experienced by the football fans. Product exhibition as guests explored the company’s cutting-edge technology and solutions.

Renowned DJ Neptune provided musical entertainment throughout the evening, ensuring a high-energy and electric atmosphere that kept the spirits of attendees soaring. Culinary skills live at the watch party, creating mouthwatering dishes that delighted the senses of the guests.