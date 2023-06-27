Wage increase not solution to rising inflation – Shaibu

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Deputy Governor of Edo State, Rt Hon Philip Shaibu, has said a wage increase for workers is not a guarantee for the sustainable cost of living.



The Deputy Governor made the remarks when he received members of the National Association of Resident Doctors, NARD, under the employment of the Edo State Government where he noted that whenever there is an increment in salaries, inflation has a way of taking its toll on it.



According to him: “Even if we have to increase salaries, inflation has a way of also taking the salaries. So, we need to look for what to do and provide solutions to deal with the issue of inflation and the actual wage that would take workers home.



“As an individual, I believe that no matter how much you increase wages, it will have no meaning until you deal with other factors that would make wages significant and important. Otherwise,

you would just continue to increase wages and the cost of living will continue to be high”.



He expressed the belief that if the issue of production, inflation, infrastructure, and corruption are dealt with, the entire value chain would function well for all.



Speaking earlier, the President of NARD, Edo State, Uaboi Ovbiagele, sought the Deputy Governor’s intervention concerning the implementation of the revised health hazard allowance and minimum wage for Health Workers in the State as well as the stipends for medical doctors to cushion the effect of the recent removal of fuel subsidy.



He said as frontline workers in the health sector, the payment of stipends to NARD members would serve as a morale booster and recognition of the sacrifices they make.