Adebayo to IGP: Rescue abducted Imo corps members now

Adebayo

By John Alechenu, Abuja

Presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has demanded immediate rescue of National Youth Service Corps members abducted in Imo State.

The corps members, graduates of tertiary institutions in Oyo State travelling from Ibadan to the NYSC camp in Bende, Abia State, were ambushed at about 6:30 a.m. on October 1, along the Owerri-Onitsha Expressway around Umunoha in Mbaitoli LGA of Imo State.

Adebayo said this in a statement signed by Comrade Mark Adebayo, the Head of Media and Communications, Adewole Adebayo-Bugaje Presidential Campaign, on Friday.

Ten victims were rescued at the scene by security operatives, while others remain in captivity.

Condemning the attack, Adebayo said: “This cowardly attack on young citizens serving their fatherland is an unacceptable assault on the nation’s future.”

He charged the Inspector-General of Police, military high command and Imo State Commissioner of Police to deploy all rapid response assets.

Adebayo said, “We cannot fold our arms while the youth of this nation, who have committed themselves to national integration and service, are hunted down like game on public highways.

“Our security agencies must act with absolute urgency. This is a race against time, and no stone must be left unturned until every single corps member is brought back alive.”

Adebayo also called on governors of Anambra, Abia and Imo to halt all engagements and focus on the rescue.

“I am calling on the Governors of Anambra, Abia, and Imo states to drop everything they are doing right now. Shut down governance if you must, suspend political bickerings, and concentrate 100% of your state security resources on rescuing these young Nigerians,” he said.

“The primary purpose of government is the security and welfare of the people. Right now, your children are in the den of kidnappers; nothing else should matter until they are safely recovered,” Adebayo stated.