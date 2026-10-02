Why I lost to Phyna – Nkechi Blessing

Actress Nkechi Blessing has explained her defeat to reality TV star Phyna in their celebrity boxing bout, insisting that she had only trained for two days before the fight.

Phyna defeated Nkechi Blessing by a fourth-round knockout in the early hours of Friday, October 2, after a highly anticipated clash that had generated significant attention among fans and on social media.

Reflecting, during a live session on social media, on the fight after her defeat, Nkechi Blessing said her limited preparation contributed to the outcome, while claiming she would have beaten Phyna under different circumstances.

“I’m not a boxer and I only train for two days. Do you know how long Phyna had been training? She was running, I told her to come close, why are you running like a woman? Why are you fighting like a woman. I would have beaten her.”

The bout was the climax of a tense build-up between the two entertainers, whose rivalry had escalated during promotional activities ahead of the October 1 event.

The tension reportedly spilled into a press event where the two exchanged heated words before the confrontation became physical and organisers intervened to separate them.

Inside the ring, however, Phyna appeared to rely on her mobility and speed from the opening bell. The reality TV star moved around the ring, landing punches while avoiding prolonged exchanges with the actress.

The fight eventually ended in the fourth round when Phyna secured the knockout, bringing the highly publicised celebrity clash to an end.

The wider “Chaos in the Ring” event also featured other dramatic moments, including a confrontation involving Carter Efe and Speed Darlington.

Vanguard News