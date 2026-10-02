US to increase immigration fees for asylum, work permits, from October 16

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will increase fees for certain immigration-related applications from October 16, 2026, following an inflation adjustment required under H.R. 1.



The fee changes will affect applications and services relating to asylum, immigration parole, employment authorisation and

Temporary Protected Status (TPS).



USCIS said the adjustments are based on inflation between July 2025 and July 2026. The Department of Homeland Security is required under H.R. 1 to adjust certain immigration-related fees annually for inflation, beginning in fiscal year 2026.



The new fees will apply to qualifying requests postmarked on or after October 16, 2026. Applications requiring one of the affected fees that are submitted without the correct payment may be rejected.



Under the new adjustment, the Annual Asylum Application Fee will rise from $102 to $105.



The immigration parole fee associated with Form I-131, Application for Travel Documents, Parole Documents, and Arrival/Departure Records, will increase from $1,020 to $1,050.



The fee for Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization, for an initial employment authorization document for asylum applicants, parolees or TPS applicants will increase from $560 to $570.



Meanwhile, the fee for Form I-821, Application for Temporary Protected Status, will rise from $510 to $520.



USCIS initially announced the implementation of the H.R. 1 immigration-related fees in a Federal Register notice published on July 22, 2025.



The latest adjustments are part of the annual inflation-based changes required under the law and will remain in effect for fiscal year 2027.

Vanguard News