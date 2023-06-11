UCL: Burna Boy evades choosing between Okocha and Kanu

Grammy-award-winning singer, Burna Boy has sidestepped revealing his favourite between two former Super Eagles stars, Austin Jay Jay Okocha and Nwankwo Kanu.

In a conversation with Thierry Henry after the Champions League final in Istanbul, the former Arsenal man placed Burna Boy on the spot and asked him to choose between Kanu and Okocha.

Henry said, “I have one for you, you go Kanu or Okocha?

Burna Boy did not fall for it and chose to instead whisper his choice Henry’s ear alone.

He said, “Don’t do this to me, man. No, I can’t do this.

“This is treachery. It is treason. I can get hanged for it.”

The Nigerian singer had earlier captivated the crowd at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium before the Champions League final started with a spectacular performance.

Following the Champions League match between Manchester City and Inter Milan, Burna Boy removed his “Gambo” diamond necklace and placed it around Thierry Henry’s neck for the press conference.