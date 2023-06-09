Two to die by hanging in Delta

By Jimitota Onoyume

Justice R. Harriman of a Delta state High court in Effurun , Uvwie local government area has sentenced two , Mr Theophilus Nwauchukwu and Mr Emeka Christopher Okoli to death by hanging on a five count charge which include kidnaping , armed robbery and illegal possession of fire arm.

Justice R. Harriman said the prosecution presented overwhing evidence from which judgement was derived.

The norminal complainants in the case, Mr Gabriel Adoghe and his wife had told the court that the defendants robbed them of his wife’s Honda car at gun point. And locked the husband in the car booth.

The complainants said the robbers however ran into some policemen at police checkpoint in Aladja community with the car and were arrested.Three policemen testified as witnesses.

Speaking to newsmen, the Prosecution counsel and assistant Director in the Ministry of Justice , Theophilus Omenuwoma esq expressed satisfaction with the judgement, appealing to youths in the country to shun crime.

He said, : ” the defendants were charged to court on five count charges bothering on count 1, Conspiracy that gave them 7 years imprisonment, count 2, Kidnapping, 10 years imprisonment, count 3/4 armed robbery, to die by Hanging while count 5, illegal possession which earned them ten years”.