Tackling drug abuse and trafficking

The International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, commemorated annually on June 26, serves as a reminder of the pressing need to address the global menace of drug abuse and trafficking. The theme for the 2023 commemoration is “Building Back Better: Support Treatment, Prevention, and Recovery.”

This theme aims to highlight the critical role of international collaboration in addressing the multifaceted nature of drug abuse and trafficking. Drug abuse and illicit trafficking constitute a complex challenge that undermines public health, security, and human rights worldwide. According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, UNODC, around 275 million people globally abused drugs at least once in 2020, with over 36 million suffering from drug addiction. Moreover, drug-related deaths have risen significantly, reaching an alarming estimate of 585,000 deaths annually, primarily driven by the use of opioids.

The United Nations, UN, governments, corporate partners, and activists collaborate extensively to tackle the drug abuse and trafficking crisis. The UNODC actively supports member states by facilitating international cooperation, providing technical assistance, and generating awareness campaigns. Additionally, the United Nations General Assembly Special Session, UNGASS, on drugs in 2016 led to the adoption of a comprehensive outcome document, recognising the importance of balanced drug policies and a health-centred approach.

Nigeria, like many other countries, faces significant challenges in combating drug abuse and trafficking. The country serves as a transit hub for drug traffickers due to its location and extensive international connections. Shockingly, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, reported that over 40% of Nigerian youths engage in drug abuse, contributing to the high prevalence of substance use disorders.

The NDLEA has ramped up efforts to curb drug abuse and trafficking. Recent arrests and seizures of drugs at international airports indicate the agency’s commitment to disrupting drug networks. The NDLEA has also strengthened its intelligence capabilities, enhanced border control, and initiated collaborative efforts with international partners to exchange information and best practices.

Combating drug abuse requires a multifaceted approach that encompasses prevention, treatment, and support. There is a need for increased investment in prevention programmes that target vulnerable groups, including young people, schools, and communities. Treatment services, including rehabilitation centres, need to be expanded and made accessible to those struggling with addiction. Comprehensive public awareness campaigns are crucial to educate the population.

Improving the overall welfare of individuals is vital in curbing illicit drug abuse. Investments in education, healthcare, employment opportunities, and social support systems are key components in addressing the underlying factors driving drug abuse. Furthermore, sensitisation campaigns should focus on dispelling myths surrounding drugs and their effects and encouraging community involvement in addressing this issue.

Nigeria and other nations must persistently prioritise these efforts to protect its citizens and shape a brighter future free from the devastating impact of drug abuse and trafficking.