Soludo mourns Sen Annie Okonkwo

By Vincent Ujumadu

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo has expressed sadness and pains at the news of the death of former Senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial District, Chief Annie Okonkwo.

Soludo said that as a prominent son of Anambra State, who hailed from Ojoto in Idemili South local government area of the state, the late Senator Okonkwo paid his dues trying to serve the state.

He commiserated with Okonkwo’s family and friends over the painful loss and prayed that the good Lord grant his soul eternal rest and the family he left behind the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss!.