SGF: Ortom, Moro commend President Tinubu

Akume

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The immediate past Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom has commended President Bola Tinubu for honouring Benue by appointing a son of the state, Senator George Akume as Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF.

The former Governor in a statement issued weekend in Makurdi by his media aide, Terver Akase said the appointment was well deserved.

He described Senator Akume as “a seasoned administrator whose wealth of experience will add immense value to the present government.”

“His Excellency Ortom prays for God’s guidance to enable Senator Akume to serve the country diligently and successfully.”

Similarly, the lawmaker representing Benue South Senatorial District, Senator Abba Moro, also extended his heartfelt congratulations to Senator Akume on his appointment.

Senator Moro in statement by his media aide, Ameh Godwin said “Senator Akume’s appointment is a perfect fit, with his impressive track record as a former Governor, Senator, and immediate past Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs.

“He believes that this appointment is a round peg in a round hole, highlighting the suitability of Senator Akume for this significant role.

“He expresses his happiness and satisfaction with Senator Akume’s appointment. He acknowledges the dedication and commitment that Senator Akume has consistently demonstrated throughout his career in public service.

“Senator Moro believes that with Senator Akume as SGF, Benue State and the entire nation will benefit from his wealth of experience and leadership qualities.

“He assures Senator Akume of his support and partnership in working towards the development and progress of Benue State and Nigeria as a whole.”