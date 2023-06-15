Ronaldo, Georgina faking relationship – Psychologist

Portuguese psychologist Filipa Torrinha Nunes has said that Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez are faking their relationship because of commercial deals.

Ronaldo and Georgina have been in a relationship since 2016 when the Portugal international met the Argentine model in a Gucci store in Madrid.

Their relationship has been speculated recently to be going through a hard time but the couple have dismissed such reports as untrue.

Speaking to Alo Portugal, Nunes claimed their relationship was fake.

She said the duo has continued to play a script, insisting that the relationship is not in a good place.

“I continue to feel the separation,” she maintained.

“I can admit that I could be wrong, but that’s not the case, to be honest. I think that they are together only and only for business.

“There are contractual issues here, certainly between the two, including in relation to the children.”

She further explained that Ronaldo and Georgina “are unwell”, adding that their love story “is too exaggerated for what is normal.”

The psychologist insisted: “It’s a script, and we have to realise the obvious. We have to understand what’s going on behind the scenes; we’re being duped for business, allegedly.”