‘You invited him,’ Georgina breaks silence on ‘collapse’ of relationship with Ronaldo

Spanish model, Georgina Rodriguez has again quashed rumours that her relationship with Al-Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo is heading for the rocks.

The model rather hinted at the imminence of a marriage taking place between the couple.

Both Georgina and Ronaldo have repeatedly denied widespread reports of cracks in their relationship,

Asked again about her relationship status during a visit to Madrid to help launch Ronaldo’s new business, Georgin gave a curt response.

She said, “Of course not, you invited him.”

On whether a lavish wedding is in the pipeline, Georgina responded, “Of course.”