Home » Sports » ‘You invited him,’ Georgina breaks silence on ‘collapse’ of relationship with Ronaldo
Sports

June 9, 2023

‘You invited him,’ Georgina breaks silence on ‘collapse’ of relationship with Ronaldo

‘You invited him,’ Georgina breaks silence on ‘collapse’ of relationship with Ronaldo

Spanish model, Georgina Rodriguez has again quashed rumours that her relationship with Al-Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo is heading for the rocks. 

The model rather hinted at the imminence of a marriage taking place between the couple. 

Both Georgina and Ronaldo have repeatedly denied widespread reports of cracks in their relationship,

Asked again about her relationship status during a visit to Madrid to help launch Ronaldo’s new business, Georgin gave a curt response. 

Related News

She said, “Of course not, you invited him.”

On whether a lavish wedding is in the pipeline, Georgina responded, “Of course.”

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.