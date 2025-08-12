Cristiano Ronaldo gets engaged to Georgina Rodriguez after 8 years of dating

Cristiano Ronaldo has proposed to his longtime partner Georgina Rodriguez, marking a new chapter in their eight-year relationship.

The 40-year-old Portuguese football star’s engagement was revealed on Monday, August 11, when Rodriguez shared the news on Instagram with a photo showing her hand resting atop Ronaldo’s — and a giant oval-shaped diamond ring on her finger.

“Yes I do. In this and in all my lives,” she wrote in a translated caption.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez, 31, first went public with their relationship in early 2017 and share five children: twins Eva Maria and Mateo, 8, daughter Alana, 7, daughter Bella, 3, and Ronaldo’s 15-year-old son Cristiano Jr. from a previous relationship.

In April 2022, they announced the loss of Bella’s newborn twin brother, Ángel.

Their first public appearance together was at the Best FIFA Football Awards in Zurich in January 2017, before going Instagram official in May.

That same year, they welcomed twins via surrogate and later had daughter Alana in November.

The couple’s early romance was featured in Rodriguez’s Netflix series I Am Georgina, where Ronaldo described her as a “very interesting girl, so much more mature for her age.”

Rodriguez recalled him visiting her at the Gucci store where she worked, saying, “Many times he’d come after work. He would come, I remember once, in a Bugatti. My coworkers went crazy. They get there on the bus, and I would leave in a Bugatti. I mean, people couldn’t believe it.”

Ronaldo added: “It was funny because I would wait for her outside the store in these flashy cars I have. … We would go home, and there we would go into our own world.”

In the series, Rodriguez also spoke candidly about losing their child, calling it “the best and the worst moment of my life.”

She shared that Ronaldo “encouraged” her to start enjoying life again after the tragedy. “Life is hard. Life goes on. I have reasons to move on and be strong,” she said.

