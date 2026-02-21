Ronaldo’s ex-girlfriend, Gemma Atkinson says she received offer to speak badly of him

By Emmanuel Okogba

Gemma Atkinson has revealed she was once offered “lots of money” to speak negatively about Cristiano Ronaldo following their short-lived romance in 2007.

The actress and footballer, both now 41, briefly dated when Ronaldo was playing for Manchester United. At the time, Atkinson was a popular figure on the ITV soap Hollyoaks and lived nearby, making their relationship the subject of local gossip.

In an unearthed interview with Manchester’s Key 103 radio, Atkinson recalled how Ronaldo tried to win her over with cups of tea and episodes of the classic British sitcom Only Fools and Horses. However, after the couple split, she was approached with lucrative offers to share details of their time together.

“When we did split up, I got offered so much money to speak about him and I didn’t want that,” she said. “And I didn’t want that because there was nothing negative about him, so I don’t see any reason to tell bad things about him.”

Atkinson, now married to Strictly Come Dancing professional Gorka Márquez, shares two children with him: daughter Mia, six, and son Thiago, three.

Ronaldo is engaged to Georgina Rodríguez, whom he met in 2016 when she was working as a sales assistant in a Gucci store in Madrid. The couple share daughters Alana and Bella, and twins Eva Maria and Mateo (born via surrogacy). They also had a son, Angel, who tragically passed away shortly after birth. Ronaldo has an older son, Cristiano Jr, from a previous relationship.