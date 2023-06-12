Rapper, General Sadiq releases debut single ‘Why’

By Benjamin Njoku

Abubakar Sadiq Abdulsalam, better known as General Sadiq, is poised to captivate music lovers with his unique blend of reggae-rap music.

Drawing inspiration from the legendary Tupac Shakur, General Sadiq has crafted a distinct style that resonates deeply with the streets, tackling thought-provoking themes that confront social issues head-on.

General Sadiq’s highly anticipated debut single titled “Why” will drop on Friday, June 16. This introspective track showcases the rising singer’s lyrical prowess and ability to deliver a profound message through music.

“Why” offers an unfiltered glimpse into the artist’s mind as he navigates the complexities of life, challenging listeners to question the status quo and search for answers in a world full of uncertainties.

General Sadiq’s music is a reflection of his unwavering commitment to advocating for change and inspiring positive transformations.

With “Why,” he aims to spark conversations and ignite a collective consciousness among listeners, encouraging them to delve deeper into societal issues that often go unnoticed.

The track promises to captivate audiences with its infectious beats, captivating melodies, and General Sadiq’s impassioned delivery. Backed by skillful production and his signature reggae rap fusion, “Why” is set to leave an indelible mark on the music scene, cementing General Sadiq’s place as a rising star.

Ahead of the release of ‘Why’, General Sadiq has been working tirelessly to create an immersive audio-visual experience to accompany the single. The official music video for “Why” is set to be a visually stunning production, capturing the essence of the song and conveying its powerful message through evocative storytelling.

“Why” will be available on all major digital streaming platforms, allowing fans from across the globe to connect with General Sadiq’s music and join him on his journey of musical and social exploration.